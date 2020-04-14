UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Trump Says US Coronavirus Infections 'Nationwide Flat'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:10 AM

RPT - Trump Says US Coronavirus Infections 'Nationwide Flat'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The number of new daily novel coronavirus infections in the United States were flat over the weekend, US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing at the White House.

"Over the weekend the number of daily new infections remained flat - nationwide flat," Trump said on Monday. "Hospitalizations are slowing in hotspots like New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Louisiana."

Related Topics

White House Trump New York United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE stock mar ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President review late ..

2 hours ago

WHO intensifies efforts to develop vaccine against ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Governor of Nevada review lates ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 398 new COVID-19 case ..

3 hours ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.