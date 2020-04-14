RPT - Trump Says US Coronavirus Infections 'Nationwide Flat'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The number of new daily novel coronavirus infections in the United States were flat over the weekend, US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing at the White House.

"Over the weekend the number of daily new infections remained flat - nationwide flat," Trump said on Monday. "Hospitalizations are slowing in hotspots like New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Louisiana."