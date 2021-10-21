UrduPoint.com

RPT - Trump's Media Group Going Public, Launching Social Network

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) said it will become a publicly listed company as an alternative to liberal media and will launch a social network named "TRUTH" Social.

"Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) have entered into a definitive merger agreement, providing for a business combination that will result in Trump Media & Technology Group becoming a publicly listed company, subject to regulatory and stockholder approval," TMTG said in a statement Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump, the company chairman, in the statement said he created TRUTH Social and TMTG "to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.

"

"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn't someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!" Trump said.

