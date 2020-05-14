RPT - Turkey Confirms 1,639 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Rises by 58 People - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Turkey has confirmed 1,639 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours bringing the country's tally to 143,114, while the death toll has risen by 58 people to 3,952, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

A day earlier, the Turkish Health Ministry reported about 1,704 new cases and 53 fatalities.

"Today, we have detected 1,639 new cases, the total number of those infected is 143,114.

We lost 58 patients today, the total number of deaths reached 3,952. Today, 2,826 patients have recovered, a total of 101,715 have been discharged from hospitals," Koca wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 295,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.