UrduPoint.com

RPT - Turkey Interested In Cooperating With Russia On Small Modular Nuke Technology - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Turkey Interested in Cooperating With Russia on Small Modular Nuke Technology - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Turkey is interested in working with Russia on small modular technology (SMR), Turkish Energy, Nuclear and Mineral Research Agency (TENMAK) President Abdulkadir Balikci told Sputnik.

"Turkey is interested right now in SMR technology, maybe we can work with the Russian companies," he said on the sidelines of the IAEA ministerial in Washington. "We need help from the expertise from the other countries. Also, we are in our agency, we are working on the fourth generation of nuclear power plants."

Russia is now participating in building Turkey's first ever nuclear power plant, the Akkuyu NPP, which will meet up to 10% of the country's energy demand.

Balikci said the new plant Rosatom is building is very important to Turkey for electricity generation infrastructure and ensuring a robust energy mix.

He also pointed out how Russia helped with learning how to operate the plants.

"Turkish operators, some scientists or some students, they went to Russia, more than 200 of them. I think they started to go maybe five years ago. They got their bachelor's degree. They studied at the universities, some Russian universities. So they started coming back to Turkey to operate power plants that the Russians trained them (on)," he added.

Balikci also pointed that Turkey is going to build the second one in Sinop with the help of Rosatom and Russian companies.

"We are building first one right now. So next reactor will come into service in almost end of 2023," he noted. "Each one new reactor will come, you know that there are four reactors in Akkuyu site. I don't have much information on Sinop power plant, but I believe they will start as soon as possible."

Balikci spoke on the sidelines of the the IAEA ministerial conference on nuclear power in the 21st century being held in Washington, DC from October 26-28.

Related Topics

Century Technology Electricity Russia Turkey Washington Nuclear Sinop SITE October From

Recent Stories

US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Irelan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland

3 hours ago
 TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

11 hours ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.