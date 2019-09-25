RPT - Turkey to Halt Military Plans in North-East Syria If US Fulfills Safe Zone Vows - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Turkey will not go forward with its warning to conduct military operations in Kurd-populated northeastern parts of Syria as long as the United States observes its commitments before Ankara in terms of establishing a so-called safe zone in that area, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop told Sputnik.

"If it would be possible to clean this area of terrorists without transborder operation, it would be great. And we are cooperating with the countries in order to do that. However, if some countries play with time when dealing with Turkey, then Turkey would be entitled to carry out all the necessary actions to ensure that this area becomes free of terrorism," Sentop stressed.

The organization he made a reference to is the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara views as a single organization and designates as terrorists. In particular, Sentop expressed disappointment over the fact that "the United States of America, which is an ally of Turkey ... is taking some disturbing actions in that part of Syria," specifically, by "supplying that organization with arms and weapons."

"Turkey's intention is not to carry out a transborder operation, however Turkey is not going to allow settling of a terrorist organization along its border in that part of Syria.

So if such things happen actually Turkey has the right to take all the measures to ensure its border security including an operation," Sentop said.

The PKK/YPG seek to establish a Kurdish autonomous state, including in parts of Turkey, an aspiration that expectedly has met a strong confrontation in Ankara. Turkish security forces carry out regular anti-PKK raids both domestically and in neighboring Syria and Iraq.

The idea of establishing a buffer safe zone as a solution to tensions between Turkey and the US-allied YPG militia was proposed by US President Donald Trump in January.

Shortly before that, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Ankara was ready to launch an offensive against the YPG in then Kurdish-controlled Syrian city of Manbij. However, following a phone conversation with Trump, he announced postponing the operation. Trump, in turn, announced the withdrawal of US troops from Syria after that call.

Negotiations on the safe zone continue as Washington and Ankara have yet to reach a final agreement on the perimeter and governance of the safe zone. Ankara has insisted on it to go as deep as 30-40 kilometers (19-25 miles) east of the Euphrates River along its border with Syria, be controlled jointly by Turkey and the United States, and be completely cleared of the PKK/YPG.