RPT - Turkey Trying to Solicit Guarantees for Russia From West to Resume Grain Deal - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Turkey is in talks with Western nations to elicit guarantees for Russian food exports that will pave the way for resuming the Black Sea Grain Initiative, whose extension was blocked by Russia earlier this month, a source in Ankara involved in the negotiations told Sputnik.

"As far as I know, a high-level telephone conversation (between the presidents of Russia and Turkey) is being prepared to take place in the near future. Among other topics, specific options on how we can help process and deliver Russian food to countries in need will be discussed. The delegations made some developments, presented them, and the decision will be made at the highest level," the source said.

The source also said that Ankara was discussing with a number of Western countries the removal of obstacles to Russian food exports, the reason cited by Moscow to block the grain deal's extension, adding that the process is coordinated with the United Nations.

"At our talks, we are seeking specific guarantees from our Western partners. Their absence has already brought the mechanism to a standstill and we are at risk of a food crisis," the source said.

When asked whether there is hope Russia will return to the deal, the source responded in the affirmative.

On July 18, the Turkey- and UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow emphasized that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled, specifically with regard to reconnecting Russian banks to SWIFT and unblocking the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline.