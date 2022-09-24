(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The lack of commitment on the side of Turkey is the only obstacle stalling the Syria peace process under the Astana framework, Syrian Foreign Affairs Minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik.

"We ask the Turkish side to be more serious to implement their commitments as being agreed upon by the Astana process. This is the only problem we are facing, but we believe the efforts of our friends, both the Russians and the Iranians, are going in the correct direction," Mekdad said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Friday.

Mekdad added that the Astana process has so far been "the only viable component that has succeeded on the ground," and resulted in "many successes." The Syrian minister noted that there have been no contacts or meetings with the Turkish side during the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week.

"There are no negotiations, there are no contacts, there is nothing at least on the level of foreign ministers," Mekdad said.