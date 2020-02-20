RPT - Turkish Military Operation in Syria Unlikely, UN Would Decry Invasion - Syrian Opposition

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Turkey is unlikely to launch a military operation in Syria's Idlib as such action against the armed forces of a sovereign state and a member of the United Nations would be decried internationally as an invasion, including at the UN level, the secretary of the Syrian opposition movement Popular Diplomacy, Mahmoud Afandi, told Sputnik.

In October, Turkey launched a military operation in northeastern Syria, saying it was targeting the Kurdish militia and the Islamic State (the terrorist group, banned in Russia). Several days after the operation began, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached an agreement on peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia.

"One thing is to launch operation against the Kurdish forces, whom it [Ankara] views as terrorists, but it is a completely different story to start a military action against the army of a sovereign state and a member of the United Nations.

This would be an invasion, an occupation, and it is not allowed by international law. So far all constitutional rights belong to the Syrian regime," Afandi said.

An attack on Idlib could lead to "a humanitarian catastrophe," he added.

On Monday and Tuesday, Turkish delegation held talks in Moscow regarding the situation in Idlib after the grave escalation there in the recent weeks. The talks ended without any agreement, and Ankara announced it was dissatisfied with the negotiations. Erdogan said earlier on Wednesday Turkey was fully ready for its own operation in Idlib and could launch it "any minute."