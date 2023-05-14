(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Turkish opposition is confident that the upcoming election day and the possible transfer of power, if their candidate wins the vote, will pass quietly with no foreign interference, Oguz Salici, the deputy head of Turkey's Republican People's Party (CHP), led by presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, told Sputnik.

"Historically, different forces have come and gone to power through elections in Turkey, and there has never been any conflict over this," Salici said, stressing that if the Turkish people decide to elect Kilicdaroglu on Sunday, both the incumbent government and the opposition should respect this choice.

The deputy head said he believes Turkey will see changes, and that there will be one round of the vote.

He also said that his country did not want any problems either during the elections or when the results are announced.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected Kilicdaroglu's claims that Russia interfered in the domestic affairs and elections of other states. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the same day that the opposition candidate should be ashamed of such accusations.

"No one can interfere in our elections ” neither the Russian Federation, nor the US, nor anyone else. We will not tolerate interference by any country in our elections," Salici said, adding that Turkey did not interfere in elections in other countries.

The CHP deputy head said Peskov's comments on this matter are "a part of a normal process," adding that "from now on, we will observe good neighborliness in our relations."

He refused to comment on the sources that led Kilicdaroglu to speak about the alleged Russian meddling.