UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Turkish Red Crescent Says $400Mln Needed To Meet Needs Of Newly-Displaced People In Syria

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Turkish Red Crescent Says $400Mln Needed to Meet Needs of Newly-Displaced People in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) At least $400 million in funding is needed to meet the basic humanitarian needs of newly-displaced Syrian citizens for the next six months amid an escalation of violence in the country's northwest regions, Kerem Kinik, the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) president and vice president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told Sputnik.

The TRC president stated that the number of newly-displaced Syrians has risen rapidly since the start of a government operation to recapture territory controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) in the Idlib province in December.

"The number of those displaced in northwest Syria from December 2019 to today has now exceeded 1 million individuals," Kinik stated.

In order to meet the basic humanitarian needs of these newly-displaced people, a significant increase in funding would be required, the TRC chief said.

"The humanitarian community needs at least $400 million in funding to respond to the basic needs of these newly displaced for the next six months," Kinik stated.

Earlier in the day, Kinik stated that the TRC is currently stationed on possible refugee routes and border points in order to provide basic humanitarian assistance.

"Humanitarians are responding with available resources and access but the response is still far from meeting all needs," the TRC president remarked.

Kinik added that conditions for civilians in northern Syria have reached crisis levels, and are unlike anything seen so far in the country's almost decade-long conflict. A total of 20,000 people have no shelter at all, and another 200,000 civilians are living in dilapidated or unfinished buildings, he stated.

The TRC chief continued by adding that humanitarian workers even came across a man who was ready to sell his kidney in exchange for a tent because his family had nowhere to stay for more than a month. The organization provided them with a tent in a camp for internally displaced persons, Kinik said.

"This is clearly the worst humanitarian situation observed in northern Syria from the start of the crisis in 2011," the TRC president remarked.

Tensions have been high in Idlib province amid tit-for-tat strikes between Syrian government troops and Turkish units that maintain observation posts in northwest Syria. The situation escalated further on Friday, as Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced that 200 Syrian targets were hit by Turkish drones and ground forces after a Syrian airstrike killed 33 Turkish troops.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier in February that Turkey has failed to implement a number of key commitments outlined in a bilateral deal on Idlib, and fails to distinguish between Syria's armed opposition, which is ready for dialogue, and terrorist groups. Ankara has insisted that it implements its commitments.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Exchange Russia Turkey Man Idlib Ankara February December Border 2019 Family All From Government Refugee Million Opposition

Recent Stories

At 20 people die in train-bus collision near Rohri

20 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 February 2020

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Laboratory tests confirm 167 quarantine contacts f ..

10 hours ago

US lawmaker slams Trump's silence over Muslim kill ..

11 hours ago

Senate body on human rights discusses custodial de ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.