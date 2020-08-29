RPT - UK Foreign Secretary Condemns Detention of Journalists During Protests in Belarus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has condemned the mass detention of journalists during the opposition rallies in Belarus.

According to the Belarusian Association of Journalists, the police detained about 50 journalists of both Belarusian and foreign media during the unauthorized rally in Minsk on Wednesday. Most of them were subsequently released but at least one journalist, a citizen of Sweden, has been deported from Belarus and faced a 5-year travel ban. The association also said that police officers deliberately destroyed original footage of the rally, which is the intellectual property of journalists and media. The organization called on the country's Investigative Committee to launch an investigation into the crackdown on journalists.

"I condemn the mass detention of over 50 journalists last night in Belarus, including from @BBC, local & international media. This was a blatant attempt to interfere with objective & honest reporting. The Belarusian authorities must stop targeting journalists & #defendmediafreedom," Raab wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests.