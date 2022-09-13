UrduPoint.com

RPT - UK King Charles III Likely To Follow Queen's Course Of Fence-Mending Diplomacy - Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 01:00 PM

RPT - UK King Charles III Likely to Follow Queen's Course of Fence-Mending Diplomacy - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) UK King Charles III will likely follow the political course of late Queen Elizabeth II by repairing the international relations "damaged" by less experienced politicians with the UK's former European partners, Mark Garnett, a senior lecturer at the Department of Politics Philosophy and Religion at Lancaster University, told Sputnik.

"Queen Elizabeth was a very experienced diplomat, but too often she found herself having to repair international relationships, which had been damaged by less diplomatic politicians. It is possible that King Charles will have to play the same role, especially with Britain's former European partners, notably France," Garnett, also an author of books and articles on post-1945 UK politics, said.

The expert went on to say that the monarchy is one of the UK's remaining diplomatic assets, but it tends to be "taken for granted" because Elizabeth II played the role "so well for so long," adding that the king would try to follow his mother's example, especially in dealings with the Commonwealth of Nations to which Elizabeth II was "so devoted.

"

"It is a hard act to follow, but at least King Charles has had many years of preparation. He also knows how difficult life can be for the heir to the throne, and no doubt is planning to give a more meaningful role to his son William," Garnett also said.

He added that the UK changes prime ministers "so often that more than ever it needs the continuity, which the monarchy has provided."

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles III, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death, but the official ceremony took place on Saturday at the St. James's Palace in London.

Related Topics

France London Same Lancaster United Kingdom Turkish Lira September Family

Recent Stories

'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to ..

'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to Pakistan poor performance in ..

38 minutes ago
 PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floo ..

PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floods

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

4 hours ago
 Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for ..

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing

13 hours ago
 Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker ..

Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes in Tripoli - ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.