Open Menu

RPT - Ukrainian Police Officers, Volunteers Forced To Donate Biological Materials - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Ukrainian Police Officers, Volunteers Forced to Donate Biological Materials - Source

HENICHESK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Ukrainian military command has started collecting more donor and biometric material from members of the territorial defense and national police officers in the Odesa Region and Ukraine's controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region starting July 20, an officer of Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik, citing sources in Ukrainian voluntary formations.

"According to our sources in the volunteer units of the Ukrainian armed forces, since July 20, in Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions, work on the collection of donor and biometric material among the employees of the territorial defense and the national police has intensified," the source said.

The source also noted that biological samples are supposed to be used for identification and collection carried on a voluntary basis, but those, who are against it, are threatened with dismissal, after which they face mobilization to regular forces, the source said.

Russian security officials believe these activities are most likely intended to simplify the transplantation of organs and tissues in case of an urgent need.

"Given the lack of interest of the Ukrainian leadership in saving the lives of its military personnel and ordinary citizens, these organs can be intended both for foreign specialists involved in the armed conflict in Ukraine and for sale to the West. It is also possible that individual biometric samples can be used for medical research in US military bio-laboratories, which are widely represented in Ukraine," the source said.

On Monday, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that Kiev uses its wounded soldiers as biomaterial, secretly removing organs from them for transplantation.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Russia Threatened Sale Kiev July From

Recent Stories

Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve ..

Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve against terrorism: PM

28 minutes ago
 PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

10 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

11 hours ago
Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

11 hours ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

11 hours ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

11 hours ago
 Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

11 hours ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

12 hours ago

More Stories From World