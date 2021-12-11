UrduPoint.com

RPT - Ukrainian Warship's Kerch Strait Rush Could Be Test Of US Support - Expert

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 10:10 AM

RPT - Ukrainian Warship's Kerch Strait Rush Could Be Test of US Support - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Ukraine could have sent a military ship to the Russia-controlled Kerch Strait off Crimean shore to test the limits of US support, Alan Cafruny, a professor of international affairs at Hamilton College's Government Department in New York, told Sputnik on Friday.

Russia said on Thursday that the Ukrainian naval command ship Donbas was headed toward the narrow strait separating the Black Sea from the Sea of Azov, ignoring coast guards' requests to change the course. It eventually turned back. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the ship crew's act a provocation.

"The incident in the Kerch Strait could potentially test the limits of US support. It is highly unlikely that Kiev could actually succeed in this respect," Cafruny said.

The naval standoff came two days after a virtual summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden saw the two leaders draw "red lines" on what they would not tolerate with regard to Ukraine.

Biden promised modest increases in military support to Ukraine but rejected Kiev's requests to send in troops. He later talked to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Cafruny suggested that Biden must have warned Zelenskyy against taking military action in the hopes of triggering US involvement, which the expert said would have mirrored the "fatal miscalculations" made by Georgia in 2008.

Putin also said after the video call with Biden that Russia would not accept Ukraine's entry into NATO. Cafruny said the US could not agree to give Russia such guarantees, but he insisted that Ukraine had no prospect of joining the alliance, despite the "bellicose rhetoric emanating from some quarters in Washington."

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Washington Hamilton Vladimir Putin Kerch Kiev Alliance New York Georgia From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2021

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celeb ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago
 US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remitt ..

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remittances to Afghanistan - Treasur ..

10 hours ago
 CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Year ..

CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Years Focus on Terrorist Networks ..

10 hours ago
 Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Mi ..

Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Minister

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.