UrduPoint.com

RPT - UK's Prime Minister Considering 5% Public-Sector Pay Raise To End Strikes - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 08:10 AM

RPT - UK's Prime Minister Considering 5% Public-Sector Pay Raise to End Strikes - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering a 5% pay raise for public-sector workers to put an end to a wave of strikes as the UK Treasury was provided with an unexpected 30 billion Pounds ($36.36 billion) boost to public finances, The Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing a private memo.

The media cited the memo as saying that the 5% pay raise for public-sector employees in 2023-2024 would have only a "low risk" of setting a benchmark for protracted high private-sector pay growth. The move came after official figures showed that public borrowings were likely to be 30 billion pounds lower than expected due to high tax receipts, a decrease in energy prices, and low public investment.

The new public finances outlook has provided Sunak with the opportunity to offer pay raises as he seeks to put an end to industrial strike actions that dominated politics during his time in office.

However, the media cited government insiders as saying that London was considering both a pay raise of about 5% for public sector employees next year and a backdated payment, even though the figure is below the forecast 5.

5% inflation for the next year.

The UK has seen a series of strikes by civil servants over the past months as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports, and lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.

UK broadcaster Sky news reported in mid-February, citing data from the country's Office for National Statistics (ONS), the number of working days lost to labor disputes in December amounted to 843,000, bringing the total number of strike days from June to December 2022 to 2,471,000, marking the highest number since 1989.

In late January, the ONS said that the volume of public borrowing in the UK in December 2022 reached 27.4 billion pounds due to providing support to the population because of the crisis in the country, which was a record-high December figure in UK's history.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Lawyers London United Kingdom January June December Post Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to he ..

DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to help digitise international trad ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Commander of Joint Operations receives Jordan& ..

UAE Commander of Joint Operations receives Jordan&#039;s assistant for Operation ..

5 hours ago
 Belgium, UK strengthening key trade links

Belgium, UK strengthening key trade links

5 hours ago
 Al Bowardi reviews defence cooperation with guests ..

Al Bowardi reviews defence cooperation with guests of IDEX 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE chief of staff receives guests of IDEX 2023

UAE chief of staff receives guests of IDEX 2023

7 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.