RPT - UN Calls For Immediate IAEA Access To Zaporizhzhia NPP - DiCarlo

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 12:20 AM

RPT - UN Calls for Immediate IAEA Access to Zaporizhzhia NPP - DiCarlo

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The United Nations calls for immediate access of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the UN under secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs said on Tuesday.

"We once again urge the parties to provide the IAEA mission with immediate, secure and unfettered access to the site (Zaporizhzhia)," Rosemary A. DiCarlo told a UNSC meeting on Ukraine. "We welcome Ukraine and Russia's recent statements indicating support for the IAEA's aim to send a mission to the plant, which would be IAEA's first to that site since the start of the war."

