RPT - UN Calls On ASEAN States To Leverage Myanmar Military Junta To Protect People's Freedoms

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 11:11 AM

RPT - UN Calls on ASEAN States to Leverage Myanmar Military Junta to Protect People's Freedoms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) The United Nations is calling on the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to exert pressure on the Myanmar military, which recently overthrew the civilian government, to protect the human rights and freedoms of the Burmese, David Swanson, the UN regional spokesman in Thailand, told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the foreign ministers of the ASEAN nations held an informal virtual meeting, urging all parties in Myanmar to exercise restraint and offering their assistance in finding a peaceful solution to the post-coup crisis.

"We continue to call [upon] all member states collectively and bilaterally to exercise influence regarding the protection of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Myanmar," Swanson said, adding that "the UN reaffirms its unwavering support to the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law.

"

On Sunday, thousands of people took to the streets in multiple cities across Myanmar to protest the military coup that took place last month. Tensions appear to be rising as protesters and law enforcement clashed during the protests, resulting in an unspecified number of dead.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government, having accused the ruling National League for Democracy party of participating in election fraud, and declared a year-long state of emergency. The military detained President Win Myint along with a number of other senior officials.

