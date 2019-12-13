UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - UN Chief Calls For New Arms Control Treaty In Wake Of US Missile Test - Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:10 AM

RPT - UN Chief Calls for New Arms Control Treaty in Wake of US Missile Test - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a new arms control agreement following the United States testing a ballistic missile previously banned by the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik.

"The Secretary-General is aware of the reports," Haq said on Thursday. "With the ending of the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty, the Secretary-General emphasizes the need for all States to avoid destabilizing developments and to urgently seek agreement on a new common path for international arms control."

Earlier in the day, a public affairs officer at Vandenberg Air Force Base told Sputnik that the United States has tested a land-based intermediate-range missile from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in the state of California.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in a statement praised the test and noted that it took less than nine months to develop the projectile from concept to launch.

The INF Treaty, signed by the United States and the then Soviet Union in 1987, was terminated on August 2 at the United States' initiative after it formally suspended its INF obligations six months earlier.

The United States and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of violating the agreement, which banned any ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles).

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Nuclear United States August All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 13, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

3 to 4 bln investment in energy efficiency can sav ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Kyrgyzst ..

11 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Mali

11 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st extraordinary session of G ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.