RPT - UN Envoy Pedersen Says May Take Part in Next Astana Group Meeting on Syria

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik that he will attend the next Astana Group meeting on the Syrian conflict if the scheduling does not conflict with the Constitutional Committee meetings.

"Yes, if it doesn't collide with the Constitutional Committee," Pedersen said on Friday when asked whether he plans to take part in the next Astana Group meeting.

Kazakhstan expects that Pedersen will participate in the next Astana format talks, which are due to take place in October, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said on Monday.

Pedersen was unable to attend the latest round of Astana talks, which were held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan from August 1-2, due to health concerns.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the next round of the Astana format consultations would be held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan in October.

The trilateral high-level ministerial talks on the settlement of the Syrian conflict have been ongoing since January 2017 between the three guarantor states ” Russia, Turkey and Iran ” of the ceasefire agreement reached between Damascus and armed opposition groups in the middle Eastern country.

The last consultations, the 13th round of the Astana talks, were held in Nur-Sultan in early August.