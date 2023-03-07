UrduPoint.com

RPT - UN Hopes Issue Of Denying Russian Diplomats US Visas To Be Resolved With Host Country- Haq

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 11:10 AM

RPT - UN Hopes Issue of Denying Russian Diplomats US Visas to Be Resolved With Host Country- Haq

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The United Nations hopes the issue of Russian diplomats being denied US visas to attend an event at the world body in New York City will be resolved with the host country, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik.

"This is an issue that we hope to be resolved with the host country," Haq said on Monday.

The United States again refused to issue visas to a number of Russian diplomats who planned to take part in the activities of the working group on information and communication technologies at the UN headquarters in New York City.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia New York United States Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th March 2023

2 hours ago
 Egyptian archaeological mission uncovers smiling s ..

Egyptian archaeological mission uncovers smiling sphinx in Qena

9 hours ago
 Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen f ..

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen for men

11 hours ago
 Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Of ..

Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Often Found in Humans, Animals - ..

11 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsa ..

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal slams Imran for escapi ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.