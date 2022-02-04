UrduPoint.com

RPT - UN On Germany's RT DE Ban: All Countries Should Allow For Free Dissemination Of Media

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 11:10 AM

RPT - UN on Germany's RT DE Ban: All Countries Should Allow for Free Dissemination of Media

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The United Nations has no comments on Germany banning Russia's RT from broadcasting its German-language channel, but wants to see all countries allow for media to operate freely, spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik.

"I'm not aware of what the relevant laws are, so I have no specific comment.

In general, we want all countries to allow for the free dissemination of media," Haq said.

On Tuesday, German media regulator MABB officially banned RT DE from broadcasting in Germany, saying that the broadcaster did not have the necessary permission. RT DE said it will appeal the decision in court.

Moscow has described the ban as an infringement on freedom of speech. On Thursday, Russia said that it is closing the local Deutsche Welle bureau and canceling the accreditations of all of its employees in a retaliatory move.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia German Germany Media All From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th February 2022

2 hours ago
 US Sending Temporary Officers to Havana Embassy to ..

US Sending Temporary Officers to Havana Embassy to Increase Visa Processing - St ..

11 hours ago
 Poland's PGNiG Says Will Not Sign New Long-Term De ..

Poland's PGNiG Says Will Not Sign New Long-Term Deal With Gazprom

11 hours ago
 Measures Against DW Bring Tensions to German-Russi ..

Measures Against DW Bring Tensions to German-Russian Relations - Berlin

11 hours ago
 EU Parliament Slams UK Over Northern Ireland's Ord ..

EU Parliament Slams UK Over Northern Ireland's Order to Halt Post-Brexit Agri-Fo ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>