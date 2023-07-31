Open Menu

RPT - UN Opposes All Attacks On Civilian Infrastructure Anywhere - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 10:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The United Nations is against all attacks on civilian infrastructure regardless of where they occur, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We are against all attacks on civilian facilities anywhere," Haq said, when asked to comment on the recent drone attack on Moscow.

On Sunday morning, three Ukrainian drones attempted to hit buildings in Moscow, which the Russian Defense Ministry slammed as a terrorist attack.

