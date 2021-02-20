UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - UN Says Encouraged By Steps To Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal After US Proposes Talks

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - UN Says Encouraged by Steps to Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal After US Proposes Talks

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The United Nations welcomes all steps to preserve the Iran nuclear deal in light of the United States' announcement of its readiness to return to diplomacy with Tehran and is reviewing the details of the US proposal, UN spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik.

On Thursday, US Department of State spokesperson Ned price said the United States would accept an invitation to attend a meeting with other UN Security Council's permanent members - Russia, France, the United Kingdom, China - plus Germany as well as Iran to discuss Tehran's nuclear program.

"We are looking into the details, but for now, we can say we encourage all steps that uphold the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and support efforts to implement it fully," Haq said when asked about the United Nation's reaction to the US announcement.

Furthermore, US Acting Permanent Representative to the UN Richard Mills announced that Washington withdrew ex-president Donald Trump administration's request to reimpose all UN sanctions against Iran.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with the P5+1 group and the European Union. The agreement required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. The Trump administration exited the deal in 2018 and reinstated sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

In December, Iran passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment and stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites in response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. In early January, Iran's atomic energy organization announced that the country had succeeded in enriching uranium to 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Tehran Price United Kingdom United States January December 2015 2018 All Agreement

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 February 2021

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad ..

12 hours ago

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Rajhi powers his way into b ..

12 hours ago

Milk production can be increased through genetical ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.