UrduPoint.com

RPT - UN Says Treatment Of Detained Military Personnel In Ukraine Must Follow Geneva Conventions

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 11:10 AM

RPT - UN Says Treatment of Detained Military Personnel in Ukraine Must Follow Geneva Conventions

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) All detained military personnel in Ukraine or elsewhere must be treated in accordance with the Geneva Conventions, United Nations spokesperson Stephan Dujarric told Sputnik.

"We have not seen that video but, as a matter of principle, it is important that all detained military personal be treated according to the Geneva Conventions," Dujarric said on Monday in response to a question about videos showing Ukrainian troops torturing detained Russian soldiers.

Chairman of the Russia's Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding ill-treatment of the captured Russian servicemen by Ukrainian troops after the footage of torture appeared online.

The video shows Ukrainian troops shooting captured Russian soldiers in their legs and then withholding medical assistance while they bleed. According to the Investigative Committee, the footage was made at a military base of Ukrainian extreme nationalists located in the Kharkiv region.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Geneva Kharkiv All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th March 2022

2 hours ago
 US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize ..

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize Nuclear Triad - Budget

11 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah ..

Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah

11 hours ago
 US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views ..

US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views Russia as 'Acute' Challenge - ..

11 hours ago
 Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of ..

Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of 'Political Russophobia'

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>