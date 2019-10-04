(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The United Nations Security Council will meet to discuss the latest missile launch by North Korea in the first half of next week, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, another source told Sputnik that the Security Council might convene on Friday to discuss Wednesday's test in which North Korea fired a short to medium range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan.

"The discussion is moved for early next week," the second source said on Thursday.