RPT - UN Security Council Unanimously Adopts Resolution on Monitors of Libya Ceasefire - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The members of the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution that authorizes the departure of a team of monitors to observe the implementation of the ceasefire in Libya, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik.

"All members of the Security Council voted in favor of the resolution concerning the ceasefire monitoring component," the source said Friday.

The resolution, submitted by the United Kingdom, approves the proposals of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the composition of the monitoring mission, according to the text of the draft seen by Sputnik.

On April 7, Guterres sent a letter to the UN Security Council, in which he proposed the monitoring team, which will operate within the UN Support Mission in Libya, to be set up of a maximum of 60 individuals.

Guterres said the monitors will be initially deployed in Sirte, and once conditions permit, a forward presence would be established in Tripoli.

The monitors will be unarmed and wearing garb to be identified as working for the United Nations.

In the resolution, the UN Security Council said it intends to review the progress of ceasefire monitors ahead of September 15, 2021. It also requests Guterres to consult whether any increase to the initial number of monitors would be necessary.

The document further strongly urges all UN member states to support the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached by the warring parties - the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) - on October 23, 2020, including through the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya.

On December 31, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to the Security Council in which he proposed establishing a ceasefire monitoring mechanism