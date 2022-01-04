UrduPoint.com

RPT- UNGA President Welcomes P5 States' Statement on Nuclear War Prevention - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid welcomed a statement issued by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council affirming that nuclear war cannot be won, his spokesperson Paulina Kubiak told Sputnik.

On Monday, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States said in the joint statement that their nuclear weapons were not aimed at each other.

"President Abdulla Shahid welcomes the joint statement made by the five nuclear powers who are also the Permanent members of the security council," Kubiak said.

"The commitment to Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) obligations, including Article VI obligation and the desire to increase mutual understanding and confidence, and prevent an arms race that would benefit none and endanger all, is the right message to the entire planet as we begin the new year."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also encouraged by the commitment of the five permanent member states to prevent nuclear war and avoid an arms race, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

