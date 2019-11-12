UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - UNHCR Open To Russia Sharing Security Expertise With Struggling Sahel Countries

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

RPT - UNHCR Open to Russia Sharing Security Expertise With Struggling Sahel Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) would welcome the potential exchange of expertise between Russia and the Sahel countries in Africa, Director for UNHCR's Regional Bureau for Southern Africa Valentin Tapsoba told Sputnik in an interview.

In late October, head of the G5 Sahel Permanent Secretariat Maman Sambo Sidikou told Sputnik that Russia's support in fighting terrorism and resolving development challenges, the center of all problems faced by the region, would be "the best thing." According to Sidikou, the region cannot cope with terrorism threats "without a country like Russia," an important UNSC member, which could also give vital support to "get some of the needed decisions taken."

"We are humanitarians, not politicians. What we are calling for on the state actors is to make sure that humanitarians are protected, that the access to the people in need is not hampered.

We will welcome anyone who can contribute to that. But again, it is the states that have to ensure the security of its own population as well as of the humanitarians who are there to assist. If the state decides that it wants Russia to come and assist, we will not oppose that as far as this helps to ensure that the area is peaceful, to make sure that we will be able to access the people in need. We will definitely embrace it," Tapsoba said when asked whether the UN supports Russia assisting the Sahel states.

The G5 Sahel was formed in 2014 by five nations ” Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger ” to strengthen economic and development ties as well as address security issues in the region, mainly those posed by radical Islamist militants.

Related Topics

Africa Militants United Nations Exchange Russia Mali Burkina Faso Chad Mauritania Niger October All Refugee UNHCR Best

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 12, 2019 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

MBRSC launches 22nd IAA Humans in Space Symposium

9 hours ago

Consumer spending in Islamic economy sectors total ..

11 hours ago

Sixth ADSD concludes in Abu Dhabi

11 hours ago

15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Mid ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.