RPT - UNHCR Says Attention To Humanitarian Matters In Africa Not Adequate - Special Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 02:00 AM

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Ambassador Mohamed Abdi Affey, UNHCR Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa told Sputnik that while there is attention paid to Africa's humanitarian issues, it is still not adequate.

"I think there are global competing priorities and challenges, and attention has been given to Africa, but it's not adequate. We need more attention to be given," Affey said.

Affey on the sidelines of the 3rd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum in Riyadh said that many participants noted that while humanitarian responses for some countries like Ukraine are well supported, others are being underfunded.

"First of all, it's important that appropriate response is given to the Ukrainian situation," Affey said. "However, we are dealing with global challenges. And in particular, in Africa, we are now confronted with one of the worst drought situations, which has displaced a massive population of people in the country and beyond."

"And therefore, it's important that the international community also supports this response mechanism in the rest of the world as they're already doing," he added.

Affey shared that the most urgent need now is intervention in terms of helping those populations affected by drought and war.

"And in the context of the Horn of Africa, which has seen the worst drought situation in 40 years, where a lot of the population have been internally displaced, and many are leaving the countries of origin," he said. "And therefore, I think there is a need by the international community to support those countries affected by the drought conditions now."

Affey also said that he thinks that the refugee situation in Africa, particularly the Horn of Africa, continues to attract attention.

"We continue to have refugees, people live in countries as a result of conflicts within the region," he explained. " I hope that we can be able to align our international efforts to support the countries, particularly those dealing with a protracted refugee case. There are countries that are dealing with 30 years and more of refugees. And I hope that we can be able to support them."

When asked which countries were most in need of support regarding refugees, Affey said, "Most countries, the countries of South Sudan, within the region."

"Sudan, Somalia, those are the countries that are affected, affected already substantially and hope that we can be able to help them," he added.

