UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - UNICEF Looks Forward To Working With Russia To Reach More Children In Mideast - Official

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - UNICEF Looks Forward to Working With Russia to Reach More Children in Mideast - Official

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) UNICEF is anticipating to further cooperate with Russia to reach more children in various places including Syria, Yemen and Libya, regional communications chief Juliette Touma told Sputnik.

"We look forward to... further cooperation with Russia so that we are able to reach more children in need across the region, including in places like Syria, like Yemen, like Libya," she said on the sidelines of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum. "The door is obviously open for any funding that we might receive from the Russian Federation to support our operations across the middle East and North Africa."

Last September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore signed a memorandum of understanding between the government of Russia and UNICEF.

Russia provided financial assistance to UN agencies in starting eight projects to address immediate socioeconomic needs in Syria, North Korea, Belarus and Tajikistan, Russia Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said at an event to mark the launching of the initiatives in January.

To address the delivery of healthcare services in rural areas of Aleppo, Russia financed programs dubbed "Restoring vital Reproductive and Maternal Health Services" and "Restoring the Provision of Health Care Services in Newly Regained Syrian Governorates," operating under the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) respectively.

UNICEF is the leading UN agency for the development and protection of children's rights. It was established in 1946 and currently operates in more than 190 countries and territories. Its priority areas of work include emergency and humanitarian assistance to mothers and children in vulnerable environments, health protection, children's development and education.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Syria Education Russia Yemen Riyadh Aleppo Belarus Tajikistan North Korea Libya Middle East January September Event From Government

Recent Stories

UAE ambassador attends ceremony to sign book on UA ..

1 minute ago

UAE Embassy participates in Arab-Austrian Cultural ..

31 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 March 2020

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Frame global policies to prevent anothe ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Education Ministry announces early 4-week spring v ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.