UrduPoint.com

RPT - United Airlines To Layoff 593 Employees For Not Getting Vaccinated - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - United Airlines to Layoff 593 Employees for Not Getting Vaccinated - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) United Airlines is terminating nearly 600 employees for failing to get vaccinated for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement to Sputnik.

"I can also confirm that 593 employees chose not to comply with the vaccine requirement and as a result, we've started the process to separate them from the company," the statement said on Tuesday.

These employees account for less than 1 percent of its US workforce, according to a company memo attached to the statement.

The company extended the deadline for those who applied for a medical or religious accommodation, the memo said, which media outlets reported as amounting to around 2,000. The company said they did so "in light of a pending court case."

American Airlines, Delta, and Southwest Airlines do not have a vaccine mandate for their employees.

Since January 2020, about 692,274 Americans have died from COVID-19 and more than 43.2 million infections have been reported nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Company Died January 2020 Media From Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB CEO Wasim Khan resigns from post

PCB CEO Wasim Khan resigns from post

15 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 232.77 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 232.77 million

44 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets architect Frank ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets architect Frank Gehry, visits Guggenheim Abu ..

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th September 2021

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Mo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Morocco on death of Princess Lal ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.