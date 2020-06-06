UrduPoint.com
RPT - UNOCHA Fears Afghanistan's COVID-19 Tally To Grow Rapidly In Coming Weeks

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - UNOCHA Fears Afghanistan's COVID-19 Tally to Grow Rapidly in Coming Weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) COVID-19 may spread at a higher rate in Afghanistan in the next few weeks due to growing community transmission, Zoe Paxton, a spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), said.

"Cases are expected to increase rapidly over the weeks ahead as community transmission escalates. The outbreak coincides with the spring flood season and at a time of increased conflict and political uncertainty. At this turbulent time, it is critical that people come together to fight the virus as one," Paxton told Sputnik.

The spokesperson also said that Afghanistan's rural population, which is estimated at nearly 75 percent, is especially vulnerable during the health crisis as people lack access to health recommendations.

"There is also a lack of awareness on the current pandemic and transmission risks in rural areas. The rural population needs preventative guidance materials and handwashing equipment," Paxton said.

The official added that aggressive tactics are required in the fight against the coronavirus, as the best way to prevent the virus from spreading is finding, testing, isolating and treating carriers.

The UNOCHA spokesperson also said that humanitarian organizations are actively supporting Afghan authorities during the health crisis. UNOCHA partner agencies have assisted the government in building 10 COVID-19 testing labs, trained over 3,200 health workers and provided hygiene equipment to more than one million Afghans.

Overall, the UNOCHA and its partners are working on the risk communication, community engagement, the continuation of essential services, infection prevention, case management and rapid response teams, among other issues, according to Paxton.

Afghanistan has so far confirmed over 18,000 COVID-19 cases and 309 coronavirus-related deaths. On Friday, the country reported another record of 915 new cases in an apparent upward trend ” the country is registering some 600-800 new cases on average in late May and early June, up from approximately 50-80 cases a day in April.

