UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - UN's 2019 Emergency Plan For Venezuela Funded Only At 23 Percent - Regional Representative

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

RPT - UN's 2019 Emergency Plan for Venezuela Funded Only at 23 Percent - Regional Representative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The United Nations Refugee Agency's emergency plan for Venezuela is currently funded only at 23 percent, and nations around the world will need to increase their support for those affected by the humanitarian crisis in the country, Matthew Reynolds, UNHCR regional representative for the US and the Caribbean told Sputnik.

"We have put out a request for some $700-plus million, and right now it's only funded at 23 percent which is ... obviously the needs are much greater than the resources that we have available," Reynolds said on Thursday.

Reynolds said the people of the region have been especially generous toward the Venezuelans, who in the past welcomed waves of refugees from other Latin American countries.

"There's a high level of support and generosity that's been shown toward Venezuelans," he said. "Venezuela was supportive of refugees from Colombia and other places over history. There's a historical movement and generosity and support among South American countries that we don't always see in other parts of the globe."

But countries around the world will need to do more in order to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of the estimated 70 million people who have been forcibly displaced around the world, Reynolds said.

"One of the great challenges is that there are so many crises today that are going on for so long and are so protracted that there are just more needs than there are resources," he said.

The agency launched a $738 million emergency plan in December, in coordination with the International Organization for Migration, to assist Venezuelans who have fled their country and communities that are hosting them.

According to recent UNHCR data, the number of Venezuelans leaving their country due to the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis has reached 4 million.

Venezuela has been experiencing political turmoil since US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself "interim president" in January. His bid has been recognized by the majority of Latin American countries as well as many EU states. Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro has meanwhile accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet and take over Venezuela's natural resources.

Tensions in the country reached a peak in late April when the opposition initiated a coup to oust Maduro that ultimately failed.

Related Topics

World United Nations United States Colombia Venezuela January April December From Refugee UNHCR Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed updated on reconstruction project ..

9 hours ago

Ex-US Inspection Chief Says INF Should Be Expanded ..

10 hours ago

8 killed in Upper Kohistan Jeep accident

10 hours ago

Iran's Alleged Attempt to Seize UK Tanker Could Ca ..

10 hours ago

US Condemns Iran's Alleged Harassment of British V ..

10 hours ago

104 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.