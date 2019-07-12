WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The United Nations Refugee Agency's emergency plan for Venezuela is currently funded only at 23 percent, and nations around the world will need to increase their support for those affected by the humanitarian crisis in the country, Matthew Reynolds, UNHCR regional representative for the US and the Caribbean told Sputnik.

"We have put out a request for some $700-plus million, and right now it's only funded at 23 percent which is ... obviously the needs are much greater than the resources that we have available," Reynolds said on Thursday.

Reynolds said the people of the region have been especially generous toward the Venezuelans, who in the past welcomed waves of refugees from other Latin American countries.

"There's a high level of support and generosity that's been shown toward Venezuelans," he said. "Venezuela was supportive of refugees from Colombia and other places over history. There's a historical movement and generosity and support among South American countries that we don't always see in other parts of the globe."

But countries around the world will need to do more in order to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of the estimated 70 million people who have been forcibly displaced around the world, Reynolds said.

"One of the great challenges is that there are so many crises today that are going on for so long and are so protracted that there are just more needs than there are resources," he said.

The agency launched a $738 million emergency plan in December, in coordination with the International Organization for Migration, to assist Venezuelans who have fled their country and communities that are hosting them.

According to recent UNHCR data, the number of Venezuelans leaving their country due to the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis has reached 4 million.

Venezuela has been experiencing political turmoil since US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself "interim president" in January. His bid has been recognized by the majority of Latin American countries as well as many EU states. Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro has meanwhile accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet and take over Venezuela's natural resources.

Tensions in the country reached a peak in late April when the opposition initiated a coup to oust Maduro that ultimately failed.