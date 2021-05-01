RPT - UNSC Asks Brunei Foreign Minister to Appoint ASEAN Envoy for Myanmar - UK Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Several members of the UN Security Council called on Bruneian Foreign Minister II Dato Erywan Yusof to swiftly appoint an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Special Envoy to engage with the military authorities in Myanmar, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations James Roscoe said as quoted by RIA Novosti.

On Friday, the UN Security Council held a closed meeting on the situation in Myanmar following the February 1 military coup in that country. The top Bruneian diplomat whose country is the chair of the ASEAN, and UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener, briefed the Security Council on the latest developments.

"Many of the [UN Security] Council members called on Brunei Foreign Minister to do what he could to expedite the process, in particular, in appointing an ASEAN Special Envoy," Roscoe said.

The UN Security Council members discussed the potential for cooperation between the ASEAN and the UN special envoys in engaging with the Myanmar military.