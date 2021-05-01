UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - UNSC Asks Brunei Foreign Minister To Appoint ASEAN Envoy For Myanmar - UK Envoy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:30 AM

RPT - UNSC Asks Brunei Foreign Minister to Appoint ASEAN Envoy for Myanmar - UK Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Several members of the UN Security Council called on Bruneian Foreign Minister II Dato Erywan Yusof to swiftly appoint an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Special Envoy to engage with the military authorities in Myanmar, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations James Roscoe said as quoted by RIA Novosti.

On Friday, the UN Security Council held a closed meeting on the situation in Myanmar following the February 1 military coup in that country. The top Bruneian diplomat whose country is the chair of the ASEAN, and UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener, briefed the Security Council on the latest developments.

"Many of the [UN Security] Council members called on Brunei Foreign Minister to do what he could to expedite the process, in particular, in appointing an ASEAN Special Envoy," Roscoe said.

The UN Security Council members discussed the potential for cooperation between the ASEAN and the UN special envoys in engaging with the Myanmar military.

Related Topics

United Nations United Kingdom Myanmar Brunei February Top Asia

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Jo ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends food aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed condoles Israel&#039;s FM over ..

4 hours ago

Farrukh Habib stresses to follow SOPs against coro ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court judge distributes cars to 27 ci ..

3 hours ago

President urges workers, employers to play role in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.