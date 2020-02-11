RPT - UNSC Big 5 Summit Should Be Held Separately From UNGA High-Level Week - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The meeting of the leaders of the UN Security Council's five permanent member states should take place separately from the 75th session of the General Assembly's high-level week because of the workload of the session, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Everything is possible. I do not rule out anything, but the format of the high-level week at the UN is so dense that it may be worthwhile to separate these two events," Nebenzia said, when asked whether such a meeting could be held on the margins of the high-level week.

Nebenzia pointed to the fact that the purpose of the Big Five summit would be to address challenges in the world politics and propose solutions, crafted by the countries that have a special responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.

The diplomat added that Moscow had already received positive reactions regarding the convening of the meeting from China and France, and currently awaited a response from the United States and the United Kingdom.

Speaking at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in late January, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the leaders of the UN Security Council permanent member states ” China, France, Russia, the UK and the US ” gather for a summit. He added that it would be especially important to hold such a meeting in 2020, the year which marks the 75th anniversary of the UN formation.

The 75th session of the UN General Assembly will start on September 15. The high-level week will begin on September 22.