RPT - UNSC P5 Members Should Stay United on Approach to End Yemeni Conflict - US Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The five permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council have to be very United on the agreed approaches to end the conflict in Yemen, US Special Envoy for the country Tim Lenderking told Sputnik.

"Several things have to happen. One is the international community has to stay very united around agreed approaches to end the Yemen conflict," Lenderking said. "The P5, as one of the crucial institutions, staying united and focused on yemen can be very constructive toward achieving these goals."

The envoy also said there is only a political solution to the conflict in Yemen, not a military solution.

He called for the UN to have unconditional access to all the parties.

The envoy shared that he has had a number of bilateral engagements in New York on Yemen.

"It's all designed to force, foster that kind of united approach toward Yemen," he said. "And by the way, that's the main issue that the Secretary mentioned in his that he's stressed in the GCC ministerial that took place this afternoon is getting the GCC countries all working on the same page."