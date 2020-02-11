RPT - UNSC Resolution on Libya Should Include Monitoring, Sanctioning Mechanisms - Lawmaker

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Any future resolution of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Libya should envision monitoring and sanctioning mechanisms, as well as guarantee commitment of all the foreign actors in the North African conflict to stop supporting the warring parties, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Senate Vito Petrocelli told Sputnik in an interview.

In late January, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Germany continued to draft a resolution for the UNSC that would cement the Libyan settlement principles, adopted earlier in the month in Berlin, in a binding document. Maas expressed hope that the adoption of a UNSC resolution would change the situation by making it clear for foreign actors in the conflicts that it was unacceptable to support any party to the conflict in Libya.

"As [Italian Foreign Minister] Luigi Di Maio repeatedly reiterated, for Italy the priority is to stop the deliveries of weapons to Libya and foreign military support that makes the Libyan civil war an even more complicated puzzle.

In order to achieve these objectives in practice, which we hope will be clearly set forth in the UNSC resolution, it will be necessary to implement a monitoring and a sanctioning mechanism, but above all the commitment of all the foreign actors will be needed," Petrocelli said.

The lawmaker added that Rome would do its best to contribute in making the future resolution acceptable for all parties concerned.

Berlin hosted the UN-backed international conference on January 19 in a bid to agree a permanent ceasefire in Libya. The warring parties ” represented by Fayez Sarraj, the prime minister of the Government of National Accord, and Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army ” refused to meet with each other but nominated their representatives to a military 5+5 committee, which is part of a political settlement plan. Participants of the conference committed to respecting the UN arms embargo for the sake of preserving the ceasefire and urged the United Nations to facilitate peace talks between the rival factions.