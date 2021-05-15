UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - UNSC Unlikely To Adopt Any Statement On Gaza After Meeting On Sunday - Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - UNSC Unlikely to Adopt Any Statement on Gaza After Meeting on Sunday - Sources

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) The UN Security Council will unlikely produce any statement on the situation in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem after it convenes for an emergency open meeting on Sunday, diplomatic sources at the Security Council told Sputnik.

"It is unlikely that any document will be adopted. But public speeches by the UN Security Council members are already worth a lot," said one of the sources, adding that initially, the United States generally opposed holding open meetings on the topic of the escalation between Israel and Palestine.

After holding two closed consultations on the renewed Israeli-Palestinian conflict this week, the UN Security Council could not agree to produce any unified statement. According to a diplomatic source at the council, the United States was the only member state that voiced its opposition to adopting a statement.

On Wednesday, the EU countries at the Security Council- Estonia, France, Ireland and Norway - issued a statement which condemned violence perpetrated on both sides of the conflict.

Later that day, China, Norway and Tunisia requested to gather for a third Security Council meeting on May 14; however, Washington did not agree to hold consultations, citing the diplomatic efforts if was undertaking that might be affected by such a meeting.

At the same time, the United States proposed to organize a meeting on May 18 and the UN Security Council agreed to compromise and meet two days earlier.

None of the sources also expected that any resolution would be adopted to help calm the situation in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

"Not at this stage," said one of the sources when asked whether any member state planned to submit a draft of a relevant resolution.

"At least we have an open meeting," the diplomat added.

Another source at the Security Council said people will obviously be most interested in the attitude of the Americans.

"I guess it remains to be confirmed whether or not Israel and Palestine will participate, but I expect that they will," the source said.

According to the diplomat, not a single member state is currently working on a draft of a possible resolution that potentially could be adopted on Sunday.

"There's a long time between now and Sunday, so let's see what happens on the ground, but there's no product on the table [and] I don't expect [anything] to be adopted either," the source said.

The US Permanent Mission to the United Nations did not immediately reply when asked whether it expects any concrete results from the Sunday meeting.

The situation on the border between Israel and Palestine's Gaza Strip escalated on Monday evening. Since then, around 1,750 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. Israel has responded by launching multiple strikes against Hamas. Over 130 Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed in the conflict escalation.

The conflict has garnered international attention, with regional and international mediators such as Egypt, Qatar, the United States, Russia, proposing to step in to negotiate a truce.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Israel Palestine Russia China Washington Egypt Gaza France Norway Qatar Jerusalem Same Ireland Estonia Tunisia United States May Border Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE alarmed by escalating spiral of violence in Is ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

13 hours ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

18 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

19 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.