RPT - US Airstrike in Eastern Syria Likely Leaves Child Dead, 3 People Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) A US airstrike in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor has likely left a child dead and three more injured, the Syrian state television reported.

On late Sunday, the US Department of Defense said that the US military aircraft had struck facilities of the Iranian-backed militants - Kata'ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS) - in the Syrian-Iraqi border region.

According to a correspondent of Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster, the military jet - likely the US one - attacked residential buildings near the town of Al Bukamal.

The Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the US presence in the country violates the country's sovereignty and international law, and is aimed at gaining access to the oil fields.