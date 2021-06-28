UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - US Airstrike In Eastern Syria Likely Leaves Child Dead, 3 People Injured - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 05:30 AM

RPT - US Airstrike in Eastern Syria Likely Leaves Child Dead, 3 People Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) A US airstrike in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor has likely left a child dead and three more injured, the Syrian state television reported.

On late Sunday, the US Department of Defense said that the US military aircraft had struck facilities of the Iranian-backed militants - Kata'ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS) - in the Syrian-Iraqi border region.

According to a correspondent of Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster, the military jet - likely the US one - attacked residential buildings near the town of Al Bukamal.

The Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the US presence in the country violates the country's sovereignty and international law, and is aimed at gaining access to the oil fields.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Militants Syria Oil Border Sunday TV

Recent Stories

Winners of Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Te ..

5 hours ago

SBA, The Arabian House in Spain charts plan for st ..

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of General Budget ..

8 hours ago

Dubai implements the region’s first procedures f ..

9 hours ago

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

9 hours ago

Dubai SME launches new business incubator in Dubai ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.