RPT - US Allies Likely to Show Restraint in Rebuilding Ties With Damascus - Ex-UK Envoy to Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Western countries are most likely to experience US pressure and demonstrate no willingness to restore ties with Syria now that the major conflict in the middle Eastern country has passed, UK ex-ambassador to Syria, Peter Ford, told Sputnik.

"I don't think the main Western powers are ready. There were some hopes several months ago but the US has put a lot of pressure on its allies, and therefore countries like Britain and France will hold back," Ford said.

While some Western states may restore ties with Syria, the majority will still be held back by the fear of falling under the scope of US sanctions, he said.

"Possibly on the margins some of the less powerful Western counties will re-establish contact with Damascus, but I'm afraid things like the US sanction will remain for the foreseeable future and the main Western powers will continue to invent pretext to continue to put pressure on Syria, to withhold international assistance," Ford noted.

The conflict in Syria between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups and terrorist organizations broke out in 2011. Damascus has by now managed to regain control over most of the country and is now focusing on rebuilding infrastructure and bringing refugees back.