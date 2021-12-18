RPT - US Assessing Ukraine Security Needs, Putting Together Potential Packages - Sullivan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The Biden administration is constantly assessing Ukraine's security needs and putting together potential assistance packages amid rising tensions between Kiev and Moscow, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We are constantly assessing additional needs that Ukraine has, putting together potential packages, and those packages are actively under consideration, and, of course, it will ultimately be up to the President to make a determination about the next steps in this regard," Sullivan said during remarks at the Council on Foreign Relations.