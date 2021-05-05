UrduPoint.com
RPT - US Aware Of Reports Of Swiss Diplomat's Death In Iran, Offers Condolences - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - US Aware of Reports of Swiss Diplomat's Death in Iran, Offers Condolences - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The United States is aware of the reports of the death of a senior Swiss embassy employee in Tehran, and offers condolences to the diplomat's family, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Iranian media said that the First Secretary of the Swiss embassy died in a fall from a high-rise in the Iranian capital. The 51-year-old reportedly represented US diplomatic interests in Iran.

"We have seen the reports of the tragic passing of a member of the Swiss Embassy in Tehran," the spokesperson said Tuesday. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the officer's family and colleagues."

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said it was in contact with Iran on the matter.

