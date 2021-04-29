RPT - US Charges 3 With Hate Crimes in Death of Georgia Black Man Arbery - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Three men have been charged with hate crimes and a kidnapping attempt of Ahmaud Arbery resulting in his death, the US Justice Department said in a release.

"Travis McMichael, 35; Travis's father, Gregory McMichael, 65; and William "Roddie" Bryan, 51, were each charged with one count of interference with rights and with one count of attempted kidnapping," the release said on Wednesday.

"Counts One and Two of the indictment allege that the defendants used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery's right to use a public street because of his race. [...] Count One also alleges that the offense resulted in Arbery's death."