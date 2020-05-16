RPT - US-China Relations to Remain Hostile Regardless of Who Wins 2020 Vote - Ex-EU Consultant

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) US-Chinese relations are likely to remain openly hostile regardless who wins the presidential election in November, former European Union (EU) consultant Paolo von Schirach told Sputnik.

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China and the United States are better off cooperating to end the pandemic after US President Donald Trump threatened to sever diplomatic relations over the COVID-19 crisis.

"The bilateral US China relationship has turned from complex... to openly adversarial," Schirach, president of the Global Policy Institute and professor of international affairs at Bay Atlantic University in Washington said on Friday. "And these Washington-Beijing tensions are likely to continue, no matter who will be in the Oval Office come January."

The former EU consultant said relations between the two economic superpowers had deteriorated in a major way well before the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in January.

"The new legislation just introduced in the US Congress, focused on additional restrictions to the US market for Chinese entities, raises the temperature and these efforts are matched by improbable but eye catching legal actions aimed at collecting monetary compensations from China because of its alleged willful negligence in stopping the outbreak," he said.

These efforts were already reinforcing an already powerful mix of anti-Chinese sentiment in the United States, Schirach observed.

"China is regarded by most Washington insiders, Democrats and Republicans, as a mercantilist power eager to expand its economic influence abroad, while protecting its own markets," he said.

Some US analysts had reached the ominous conclusion that China wanted to create its own global economic system, governed by its own rules, Schirach noted.

According to these theorists, "Instead of being a strong competitor playing by the rules, China is spoiler, and a dangerous one at that, because it wants to replace the US-led free trade system created in the aftermath of World War II," he explained.

Some analysts speculated that Trump's openly accusing China of lack of transparency, on the COVID-19 outbreak was just a clever presidential campaign tactic, Schirach acknowledged.

"Feeling the heat of the widespread criticism following a less than stellar display of Federal government competence in dealing with the outbreak in the US, it seems smart politics to change the domestic political conversation by blaming China," he said.