WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Representative Ilhan Omar said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu barred her and another Muslim member of US Congress from entering Israel due to pressure from President Donald Trump.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli government said Omar and US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib were barred from entering the country because of their support for a Palestinian-lead boycott movement. The two US lawmakers had planned to visit Israel next week.

"It is an affront that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, under pressure from President Trump, would deny entry to representatives of the US government," Omar said in a statement.

"Trump's Muslim ban is what Israel is implementing, this time against two duly elected Members of Congress."

President Donald Trump in a tweet on Thursday said it would show "great weakness" if Israel allowed the women to visit.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump's statement "ignorant" while US Congressman Ted Lieu slammed the president for working with a foreign power to negatively affect members of Congress.

US Ambassador David Friedman in a statement on Thursday said the United States supports Israel's decision because the American lawmakers planned on engaging in "economic warfare" by fueling the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.