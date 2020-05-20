UrduPoint.com
RPT - US Court Reschedules Sentencing For Russia's Levashov To January 26 - Filing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) A US Federal court rescheduled sentencing for Russian national Peter Levashov, who pleaded guilty to charges of malicious cyber activities, to January 26, a court filing revealed on Tuesday.

"Sentencing set for 1/26/2021 at 10:00 AM," the document filed with a US district court in the state of Connecticut said.

The previous sentencing was scheduled for June 16, 2020.

Levashov pleaded guilty in September, 2019. Initially, his sentencing was scheduled for September 6, 2019, but then delayed several times due to different reasons.

  Levashov was detained by Spanish police in the city of Barcelona in April 2017 at the request of the United States on suspicion of hacking.

On October 3, 2017 a Spanish court agreed to extradite Levashov to the United States. The verdict was appealed by Levashov's lawyers but the court's decision was confirmed. In early February, 2019. Spain extradited Levashov to the United States.

