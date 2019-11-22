UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - US Court Sentences Russian Citizen Lisov To 4 Years, But Will Factor In Time Served

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:10 AM

RPT - US Court Sentences Russian Citizen Lisov to 4 Years, But Will Factor in Time Served

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) A US court sentenced Russian national Stanislav Lisov to four years in prison, but said will factor in time he already served, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Lisov pleaded guilty earlier to one charge against him of conspiracy to commit computer hacking.

Judge Valery Caproni said during the hearing on Thursday that Lisov was sentenced to 48 months in prison and noted that she gave the Russian national a 15 percent discount for good behavior.

In addition, Caproni said the court will factor in the sentence the time Lisov already served since his detention in 2017.

Lisov's lawyer Arkady Bukh said that his client will be released from prison in several months.

In 2017, the Spanish authorities detained Lisov in Barcelona, Spain, and then extradited him to the United States.

The US authorities said Lisov stole $855,000 by using malware and attempted to carry out illegal financial operations in the amount of $4.4 million.

Lisov was also accused of illegally accessing data at financial institutions and selling the data on the black market.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia Barcelona Spain United States 2017 Market From Million Court Hacking

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 22, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sales of $54.5 billion made at Dubai Airshow 2019

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Mohammed ..

10 hours ago

JUI-F to start today countrywide protests against ..

11 hours ago

Maulana Fazl claims he was offered Senate Chairman ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.