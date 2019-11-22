RPT - US Court Sentences Russian Citizen Lisov to 4 Years, But Will Factor in Time Served

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) A US court sentenced Russian national Stanislav Lisov to four years in prison, but said will factor in time he already served, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Lisov pleaded guilty earlier to one charge against him of conspiracy to commit computer hacking.

Judge Valery Caproni said during the hearing on Thursday that Lisov was sentenced to 48 months in prison and noted that she gave the Russian national a 15 percent discount for good behavior.

In addition, Caproni said the court will factor in the sentence the time Lisov already served since his detention in 2017.

Lisov's lawyer Arkady Bukh said that his client will be released from prison in several months.

In 2017, the Spanish authorities detained Lisov in Barcelona, Spain, and then extradited him to the United States.

The US authorities said Lisov stole $855,000 by using malware and attempted to carry out illegal financial operations in the amount of $4.4 million.

Lisov was also accused of illegally accessing data at financial institutions and selling the data on the black market.