RPT - US Court Sentences Russian National Koshkin To 4 Years For Cybercrimes - Justice Dept.

Fri 10th December 2021 | 11:00 AM

RPT - US Court Sentences Russian National Koshkin to 4 Years for Cybercrimes - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) A US judge sentenced Russian national Oleg Koshkin to four years in prison for cybercrimes, Justice Department spokesperson Tom Carson told Sputnik.

Koshkin will serve 48 months in prison after being convicted in June of running a so-called "crypting" service used to conceal malware from antivirus software. He was arrested by authorities in California in September 2019.

Koshkin, 41, formerly of Estonia, operated the websites "Crypt4U.com," "fud.bz" and others, the Justice Department said in a statement. The websites promised to render malicious software fully undetectable by nearly every major provider of antivirus software, the release said.

The Justice Department also said he worked with Peter Levashov, the operator of the Kelihos botnet, to develop a system that would allow Levashov to crypt the Kelihos malware multiple times each day.

In September 2018, Levashov pleaded guilty to various computer crime-related offenses.

His co-defendant, Pavel Tsurkan, pleaded guilty on June 16 to one count of causing damage to a protected computer, the Justice Department said.

