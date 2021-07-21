(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) A US Federal court in Connecticut sentenced Russian national Peter Levashov to time served and three years of supervised release for fraud and computer crime.

"I have decided that sentence of time served is sufficient," US District Judge Robert Chatigny said during Levashov's sentencing hearing on Tuesday. "You have been already in custody for approximately 33 months. 33 months is a long time."

Chatigny added that Levashov would be sentenced to three years of supervised release during which he will have to abide by certain conditions.

"I do impose a sentence of supervised release for a period of 3 years. While on supervised release, you will have to comply with the mandatory and standard conditions of supervised release," Chatigny added.

The judge noted that in case of the removal from the US and coming back within these 3 years, Levashov will have to inform authorities about his return.

"If you are removed from the US, you will remain outside the US, unless you are legally authorized to re-enter.

If you do re-enter the United States during this 3-year period then you will be required to report to the nearest probation office within 72 hours after you return to the US," he said.

Chatigny also said Levashov must sign an agreement stipulating that he will never use his computer skills in an illegal way in the future. In case of restitution ordered, he will have to pay all of it in full, he added.

"Thank you," Levashov responded when asked if he would like to say anything.

Levashov's lawyer Vadim Glozman told Sputnik his client desires to reunite with his wife and son.

"Peter Levashov is an extraordinary person both in his professional and his personal life. I think, the judge, as I did, saw the good in him and came to the right sentence," Glozman said.

In 2018, Levashov pleaded guilty to one count of causing intentional damage to a protected computer, one count of conspiracy, one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft after being extradited to the United States from Spain.