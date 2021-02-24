RPT - US 'Deeply Troubled' by Arrest of Opposition Leaders in Georgia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The US administration is deeply concerned over the arrest of opposition leaders in Georgia, State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Tuesday.

"The United States is deeply troubled by the arrest of opposition leader Nika Melia and other members of the opposition in Georgia," he said.

Price also urged the nation's government to act in accordance with its transatlantic aspirations.